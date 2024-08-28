Astronomy Olympiad Team Of Iran Becomes World Champion
Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Iranian students have won 5 gold medals of the World Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad.
Hananeh Khorramdashti, Arvin Rasoulzadeh, Mohammad Mehdi Keshavarzi, Aria Fatehkerdari and Ali Naderi Lerdjani, the representatives of Iran in the 17th World Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad, each won a gold medal, so that Iran with this brilliant result stood in the first place.
These competitions were hosted by IOAA organization from August 27 to September 6 in Brazil and more than 250 students from 57 countries participated in these competitions.
