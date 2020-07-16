Astrophysicists confirm universe age of 13.8 bln years

The age of the universe is around 13.8 billion years, an international team of astrophysicists has said in a study published Thursday

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The age of the universe is around 13.8 billion years, an international team of astrophysicists has said in a study published Thursday.

Scientists from 41 institutions in seven countries studied the oldest light in the universe, according to a statement from the U.S.' Stony Brook University.

By using observations from the Atacama Cosmology Telescope in Chile, the latest findings match measurements from Planck satellite data of the same ancient light, the statement added.

"In Stony Brook-led work we are restoring the 'baby photo' of the universe to its original condition, eliminating the wear and tear of time and space that distorted the image," Neelima Sehgal, a co-author of the study and associate professor at Stony Brook University, said.

"Only by seeing this sharper baby photo or image of the universe can we more fully understand how our universe was born," she added.