Aswan Forum For Sustainable Peace And Development To Begin In Egypt On Wednesday

Wed 11th December 2019 | 10:10 AM

Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development to Begin in Egypt on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The two-day Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development is set start on Wednesday, December 11 in the Egyptian city of Aswan.

According to its official website, the forum is planned to serve as a platform for African and global actors to discuss the issues of peace and development process in Africa.

In October, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi personally invited Russian President Vladimir Putin during the inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum in Sochi, co-chaired by the leaders of Russia and Egypt. President Putin expressed his approval and support of the event.

On December 6, Oleg Ozerov, the deputy director of the Africa Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, said that the Russian representatives would definitely participate in the forum and that the level of the event would be "higher than ministerial."

