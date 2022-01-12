Asylum Applications in Germany in 2021 Hit Record Number Since 2017 - Reports

About 190,800 asylum applications were filed in Germany in 2021, which marks a record number since 2017, when well over 200,000 asylum seekers applied, German news agency dpa reported on Wednesday, citing the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees data

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) About 190,800 asylum applications were filed in Germany in 2021, which marks a record number since 2017, when well over 200,000 asylum seekers applied, German news agency dpa reported on Wednesday, citing the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees data.

About 148,000 applications were received from foreigners asking for asylum for the first time. Around 17.

5% of those were submitted for children under one year old born in Germany, the media said.

At the same time, the majority of applications, over 70,000, were filed by Syrian citizens, according to dpa. More than 31,000 applications were received from the citizens of Afghanistan. About 21.4% of all 2021 applications were rejected.

In comparison, in 2020, about 122,000 applications were submitted. In 2017, over 222,600 people applied for asylum in Germany, the media said.