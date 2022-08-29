UrduPoint.com

Asylum Applications Jump 90% In EU In 2022 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2022 | 07:07 PM

The number of asylum requests in the European Union has increased by almost 90% since last year, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Monday, citing the EU Agency for Asylum (EUAA)

As of July 19, almost 420,500 applications were registered, 87% more than in the same period last year, according to data from the EUAA, obtained by El Pais.

Afghans, Syrians, Venezuelans and Ukrainians are leading among the applicants, the report said.

According to the report, since the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) took over Afghanistan last fall, refugees from the country have filed over 51,000 requests for international protection. They mainly seek to get to France, Austria, Belgium, Greece, Switzerland and Portugal.

Afghans are followed by Syrian war refugees, who most often have sought asylum in Germany, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Malta, the report said. Venezuelans come in third place with more than 26,000 applicants, among whom 89% applied for asylum in Spain, the newspaper added.

Ukrainians came in forth after Russia's special operation forced millions to flee the conflict-torn country. Despite the fact that most of the 6.8 million refugees who entered the EU after the start of the operation have asked for temporary protection, thousands of Ukrainians have applied for asylum, mainly in the Nordic countries, Romania and some Baltic states, El Pais said.

The largest number of asylum applications are registered in Germany, Spain ranked second with almost 62,300 requests. The number of asylum applications in Spain has reportedly increased by 116% compared to the same period in 2021, according to the newspaper.

If the trend towards an increase in the number of asylum applications in the EU continues continues, their number will exceed the figures of 2019, the last year before the pandemic altered migration flows and the asylum system, according to the report.

