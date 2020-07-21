UrduPoint.com
Asylum Seeker To Sue UK Home Office For Failing To Protect Him From COVID-19 - Reports

An asylum seeker from Eritrea is filing a lawsuit against the UK Home Office after being infected with the coronavirus due to the outbreak in his accommodation facility, Urban House in the city of Wakefield, while the authority assured him there were no risks to his health, The Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday

Earlier in July, the country's health authorities confirmed an outbreak of the coronavirus at Urban House, with more than 20 people being known to have been infected with the virus.

According to the newspaper, the asylum seeker's lawyer in April told the Home Office about concerns that his client and other asylum seekers were at risk of contracting the virus in the accommodation house since it was impossible to maintain a social distance in the overcrowded place.

In response, the authority said that there were no threats to the asylum seeker's health.

Speaking to the news outlet from a hotel, which the asylum seeker had been moved to by the Home Office after he started developing COVID-19 symptoms, the man said that he had been in Urban House for about four months, though asylum seekers are supposed to spend only a few weeks there.

"Many of us in Urban House have been asking for transfers. It is too crowded there. Covid has really weakened us and we fear we could pick up another infection if we are sent back there," he said.

The newspaper also reported that the Home Office's contractor for Urban House, which has been Mears Group since last September, was fined 3.1 million Pounds ($3.9 million) by the government for various failures over the first four months of the contract.



