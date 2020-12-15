Twenty-nine asylum seekers have died in the United Kingdom's state accommodation this year, which is fivefold more than those who have perished in English Channel boat crossings over the same period, The Guardian reported on Tuesday, citing the Home Office's freedom of information response

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Twenty-nine asylum seekers have died in the United Kingdom's state accommodation this year, which is fivefold more than those who have perished in English Channel boat crossings over the same period, The Guardian reported on Tuesday, citing the Home Office's freedom of information response.

According to the newspaper, the Home Office does not publish this data. The identities of the majority of those who died have not been made public, and the circumstances of their deaths also remain unclear.

Many asylum seekers are, however, between 20 and 40 years old. They are considered to be fit and healthy enough, given that they embark on a perilous journey across the Channel, the paper added, sharing stories of several young male asylum seekers who were found dead in their rooms in state accommodation.

Commenting on the statistics to The Guardian, Clare Moseley, the founder of the Care4Calais charity, called it "shameful," saying that the way the country treats these people who have gone through huge hardships is "cruel."

According to Moseley, the government "doesn't give them the basics of life like adequate food and clothing," locking them up in military barracks or isolating in hotels.

The Home Office, in turn, said that they are "saddened" by any such death, maintaining that the health and wellbeing of asylum seekers have always been a priority.