LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Asylum seekers held in former military Napier Barracks in Folkestone, southeast England, are on a hunger strike and sleeping in the cold to protest the lack of COVID-19 security measures at the dining hall and the discrimination against them, a refugee who has spent over a month at the camp told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Almost all refugees are refusing to go to the dining hall because of the lack of security," the refugee, who preferred to remain anonymous, said via the WhatsApp social platform.

The asylum-seeker, who in a previous interview with Sputnik said he was an Iranian national, also sent photographs of people sleeping on mattresses outside the barracks and of another group protesting outside the camp with a banner that reads "We are ignored" under heavy Police surveillance.

Some 400 refugees have been held in Napier Barracks, a disused military facility in Folkestone, Kent, since October 2020, waiting for their asylum request to be processed by the UK Immigration Service.

Although there is free movement for them and they can leave the premises during the day, asylum seekers have repeatedly complained about overcrowding conditions in the camp with about 30 people living in each barrack and the danger of contracting the COVID-19 and other viruses, as they have to gather each day at the dining room for meals.

The refugee also said that a few days ago, one of refugees made a suicide attempt but was taken to a hospital where his life "was fortunately saved."

Sputnik has approached the UK Home Office for comments on the current situation in Napier Barracks, but received no reply so far.