UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asylum Seekers On Board Rubber Boat Were Stranded On Gunes Island

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 05:07 PM

Asylum seekers on board rubber boat were stranded on Gunes Island

Turkey on Friday rescued at least 29 asylum seekers stranded on an island in the Aegean Sea, according to a security source

BALIKESIR, Turkey (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :- Turkey on Friday rescued at least 29 asylum seekers stranded on an island in the Aegean Sea, according to a security source.

The asylum seekers were stranded on the Gunes Island off the Ayvalik district of northwestern Balikesir province, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

They wanted to go to the Greek island of Lesbos.

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued the asylum seekers and brought them back to the shore.

They were then taken to the Ayvalik Coast Guard Command.

Related Topics

Turkey Balikesir Media

Recent Stories

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

37 minutes ago

Poland Plans to Vaccinate All Wishing to Do So by ..

11 seconds ago

Rangers arrests conman in karachi

13 seconds ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Blasts Reports on Ex-Wire ..

14 seconds ago

France braces for report over Rwanda genocide fail ..

19 seconds ago

PHA distributes free saplings among citizens

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.