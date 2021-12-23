Asylum-Seeking Children at Risk of Suicide, Self-Harm in UK - Charities

Twenty-five child and migrant rights organizations within the Refugee and Migrant Children's Consortium warned on Thursday that delays in the asylum process are leaving children seeking asylum in the UK at "significant risk" of suicide, self-harm and exploitation

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Twenty-five child and migrant rights organizations within the Refugee and Migrant Children's Consortium warned on Thursday that delays in the asylum process are leaving children seeking asylum in the UK at "significant risk" of suicide, self-harm and exploitation.

"Without urgent action, it is our collective opinion that some of the children we support are at risk of self-harm and dying by suicide - a risk that is being exacerbated by Home Office failures to decide the children's asylum claims," the charities said in an open letter sent to key safeguarding institutions, including the UK children's commissioner, Rachel de Souza, and the chief social worker for children and families, Isabelle Trowler.

They claimed that hundreds of children are caught up in the backlog, having to wait in some cases for years, adding that 11 young people who arrived in the UK as unaccompanied asylum-seeking children have died by suicide in the last five years.

The letter also noted that the already-existing delays have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, taking a further toll on the children's mental health.