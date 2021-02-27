UrduPoint.com
Asylum-Seeking Migrants Cross Into US After 2 Years Under Remain In Mexico Policy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 03:40 AM

Asylum-Seeking Migrants Cross Into US After 2 Years Under Remain in Mexico Policy

JUAREZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) A group of 25 asylum-seeking migrants crossed into the United States after being required to wait in Mexico under the now repealed Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

About 25,000 asylum-seeking migrants have active cases under MPP and are eligible to cross into the United States to await their immigration hearings. The 25 crossed over on Friday.

The United States began processing migrants February 19 at the port of entry between Tijuana, Mexico, and the US city of San Diego, California.

President Joe Biden terminated MPP immediately after he came into office last month, however, the White House has warned other migrants that they will be turned away at ports of entry because immigration policies are currently under review.

Hours before MPP migrants crossed the Paso Del Norte International Bridge between El Paso, Texas, and Juarez, Mexico, two groups of about 20 asylum-seeking migrants were turned away by US immigration authorities.

