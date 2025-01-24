Asylum 'universally Recognised' Right, UN Says After Trump Halts Arrivals
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2025 | 05:00 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The United Nations stressed Friday that seeking asylum is a "universally recognised" human right, following decisions by President Donald Trump to suspend all refugee admissions and halt the US asylum programme.
"All states are entitled to exercise their jurisdiction along their international borders (but) they need to do so in line with their human rights obligations," UN rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva when asked about the decisions.
"The right to seek asylum is a universally recognised human right."
Her comment came after Trump, on his first day back in office on Monday, declared a national emergency at the US southern border and vowed to deport "millions and millions" of migrants.
The White House has also halted an asylum programme for people fleeing authoritarian regimes in Central and South America, leaving thousands of people stranded on the Mexican side of the border.
Recent Stories
MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector
Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference
UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025
Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among nat ..
EU switches defence summit venue for security reasons
Emerge announces two new agreements, project inauguration
Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educational Awards announced
Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister at WEF
Latifa bint Mohammed, WIPO Director-General discuss enhancing collaboration in D ..
United Arab Emirates, New Zealand issue joint statement
MBZUAI opens registration for 2025 Executive Programme
Emirates resumes flights to Beirut, Baghdad from February 1
More Stories From World
-
Desire burns bright but uncertainty abounds for Djokovic5 minutes ago
-
KSGAAL participates in Cairo International Book Fair 20255 minutes ago
-
Asylum 'universally recognised' right, UN says after Trump halts arrivals5 minutes ago
-
Sinner to meet Zverev in Australian Open final after Djokovic exit5 minutes ago
-
Foreign Minister arrives in Syria5 minutes ago
-
France asks EU to delay rights, environment business rules5 minutes ago
-
French police arrest 10 over crypto executive's kidnapping5 minutes ago
-
Kremlin urges Trump to resume nuclear disarmament talks 'as soon as possible'15 minutes ago
-
AES confederation passport to circulate next week15 minutes ago
-
Over 400,000 displaced this year in east DRC violence: UN25 minutes ago
-
Eight killed, seven injured in massive explosion at ordnance factory in India's Maharashtra25 minutes ago
-
Arrivals at Vietnam's Tan Son Nhat airport hit record single-day high ahead of Lunar New Year25 minutes ago