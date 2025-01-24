Asylum 'universally recognised' right, UN says after Trump halts arrivals

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The United Nations stressed Friday that seeking asylum is a "universally recognised" human right, following decisions by President Donald Trump to suspend all refugee admissions and halt the US asylum programme.

"All states are entitled to exercise their jurisdiction along their international borders (but) they need to do so in line with their human rights obligations," UN rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva when asked about the decisions.

"The right to seek asylum is a universally recognised human right."

Her comment came after Trump, on his first day back in office on Monday, declared a national emergency at the US southern border and vowed to deport "millions and millions" of migrants.

The White House has also halted an asylum programme for people fleeing authoritarian regimes in Central and South America, leaving thousands of people stranded on the Mexican side of the border.