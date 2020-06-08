UrduPoint.com
Asymptomatic COVID-19 Carriers In China's Wuhan Not Contagious - Local Authorities

Mon 08th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) All 300 asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers in China's Wuhan, from where the pandemic is believed to have originated, identified during mass testing of the population are not contagious, the city health committee said on Monday in a statement.

Wuhan authorities tested over 9.89 million residents on coronavirus from May 14 to June 1. Clinical samples of 300 carriers were then sent to Wuhan institute of virology, but the scientists have failed to grow a live virus from those samples.

"This means that the currently identified asymptomatic carriers are not contagious," the health committee said, adding that clinical samples collected from face masks, cups, towels and toothbrushes used by these 300 carriers did not have virus.

Moreover, health officials said that all 1,174 close contacts to asymptomatic carriers had tested negative for the coronavirus.

Since the start of the outbreak, China has confirmed 83,040 coronavirus cases, 78,341 recoveries, and 4,634 deaths. Over the past 24 hours, China registered four new cases.

