UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asymptomatic COVID Patients Can Transmit Virus By Singing, Screaming, Heaby Breathing- WHO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:26 AM

Asymptomatic COVID Patients Can Transmit Virus by Singing, Screaming, Heaby Breathing- WHO

Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients can transmit the disease by singing, screaming and breathing heavily at the gym, Executive Director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Programme, Michael J. Ryan, said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients can transmit the disease by singing, screaming and breathing heavily at the gym, Executive Director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Programme, Michael J. Ryan, said Tuesday.

"There are some very interesting observational studies done looking at how is that potentially happening, what is the route of that ... Singing, speaking loudly, exertion, maybe in a gym where you're breathing very heavily - any situation, in which you're likely to express air under pressure ... It's clear that in this situation if the virus is present in your upper respiratory tract there's every likelihood that you can project that virus," Ryan told a briefing.

The mechanical means of projection have played a part in the spread of the coronavirus, but it is unclear what proportion of the overall transmission happened in this way, Ryan added.

"There's still a lot of unknowns here, so I don't want to overgeneralize, but asymptomatic people, who are positive, tend to be younger, tend to be people without underlying conditions, but again, I don't want to over generalize what we know right now because they're still so much unknown and we're not systematically testing," Maria van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead for COVID-19, told a virtual briefing.

More than 7 million cases of the coronavirus have been recorded globally so far, according to the statistics put together by the Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest case count, with 1,961,185 infections.

Related Topics

World Van Lead United States Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 630 new COVID-19 cases

12 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island to host historic &#039;UF ..

42 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia supports call for immediate ceasefire ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out FazaaHemam Card

2 hours ago

EIBOR&#039;s decline reflects positively on busine ..

2 hours ago

Minsk Insists on Downward Revision of Russian Gas ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.