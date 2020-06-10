Asymptomatic COVID Patients Can Transmit Virus by Singing, Screaming, Heaby Breathing- WHO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients can transmit the disease by singing, screaming and breathing heavily at the gym, Executive Director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Programme, Michael J. Ryan, said Tuesday.

"There are some very interesting observational studies done looking at how is that potentially happening, what is the route of that ... Singing, speaking loudly, exertion, maybe in a gym where you're breathing very heavily - any situation, in which you're likely to express air under pressure ... It's clear that in this situation if the virus is present in your upper respiratory tract there's every likelihood that you can project that virus," Ryan told a briefing.

The mechanical means of projection have played a part in the spread of the coronavirus, but it is unclear what proportion of the overall transmission happened in this way, Ryan added.

"There's still a lot of unknowns here, so I don't want to overgeneralize, but asymptomatic people, who are positive, tend to be younger, tend to be people without underlying conditions, but again, I don't want to over generalize what we know right now because they're still so much unknown and we're not systematically testing," Maria van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead for COVID-19, told a virtual briefing.

More than 7 million cases of the coronavirus have been recorded globally so far, according to the statistics put together by the Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest case count, with 1,961,185 infections.