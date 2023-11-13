Open Menu

At BAE Factory, Ukraine War Fuels Munitions Output

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) At a munitions factory in northeast England run by BAE Systems, production is running at full speed thanks to the war in Ukraine and an increasingly dark outlook for geopolitics.

Inside the large factory in Washington -- filled with the smell of sulphur and dust -- 14 machines and 340 workers forge and paint artillery, mortars and tank ammunitions.

Observing blocks of metal heated to 1,100 degrees Celsius (2,012 degrees Fahrenheit) and which are handled by gigantic metal pliers -- or watching workers carefully polish parts for hundreds of mortars -- one almost forgets their deadly purpose.

Empty shells are transported to BAE's Glascoed site in Wales, where explosive formula is added ahead of their delivery to customers.

