At CES tech show, seeking robots neither too human nor too machine

With big, expressive eyes, elfin ears and adorable cooing, Miroka and Miroki could be an apparition from your favorite cartoon

Las Vegas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) With big, expressive eyes, elfin ears and adorable cooing, Miroka and Miroki could be an apparition from your favorite cartoon.

But behind their cute facade, these robots are all sensors and engineering, and designed to perform the drudgery of logistical support in hospitals or hotels.

"Why live with ugly machines," says Jerome Monceaux, head of Paris-based start-up Enchanted Tools, who was on hand to present the pair at the CES tech show in Las Vegas last week.

"I could cut their heads off and erase their colors, but I'm not sure you'd want to share your daily life with them," he continues.

A number of start-ups are working on robots that look familiar and help humans, without making them feel uncomfortable or unsafe.

Amazon is currently testing Agility's "Digit", a two-legged android that wouldn't look out of place in Star Wars, to carry plastic bins in its warehouses.

Enchanted Tools has also bet on team-playing robots, designed to relieve staff of repetitive tasks.

But in addition to helping out, Miroki is meant to bring a touch of "wonder" to the workplace.

"It's a way of celebrating something very beautiful in ourselves and avoid becoming machines ourselves," said Monceaux.

His company hopes to produce 100,000 robots over the next 10 years.