At CES Tech Show, Seeking Robots Neither Too Human Nor Too Machine
Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 06:10 PM
With big, expressive eyes, elfin ears and adorable cooing, Miroka and Miroki could be an apparition from your favorite cartoon
Las Vegas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) With big, expressive eyes, elfin ears and adorable cooing, Miroka and Miroki could be an apparition from your favorite cartoon.
But behind their cute facade, these robots are all sensors and engineering, and designed to perform the drudgery of logistical support in hospitals or hotels.
"Why live with ugly machines," says Jerome Monceaux, head of Paris-based start-up Enchanted Tools, who was on hand to present the pair at the CES tech show in Las Vegas last week.
"I could cut their heads off and erase their colors, but I'm not sure you'd want to share your daily life with them," he continues.
A number of start-ups are working on robots that look familiar and help humans, without making them feel uncomfortable or unsafe.
Amazon is currently testing Agility's "Digit", a two-legged android that wouldn't look out of place in Star Wars, to carry plastic bins in its warehouses.
Enchanted Tools has also bet on team-playing robots, designed to relieve staff of repetitive tasks.
But in addition to helping out, Miroki is meant to bring a touch of "wonder" to the workplace.
"It's a way of celebrating something very beautiful in ourselves and avoid becoming machines ourselves," said Monceaux.
His company hopes to produce 100,000 robots over the next 10 years.
Recent Stories
China calls on Pakistan, Iran to exercise restraint
AIOU offers academic programs for international students
BP picks new CEO following Looney sacking
Pakistan secures $700m IMF bailout amid economic challenges
PSX stays bearish, loses 170 points
Austria's inflation slows to 7.8 pct in 2023
FAO, GoS jointly hold Strategic Planning Workshop for SWAT project
IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of-school children
Pakistan expels Iranian ambassador, recalls it's envoy from Tehran
Pakistan, Jordan agree to realize significant potential in all domains of defenc ..
Kyrgyzstan army helicopter crash kills one, injures ten
Secretary Ministry of Defense inaugurates Saddar underground cabling project
More Stories From World
-
China calls on Pakistan, Iran to exercise restraint5 minutes ago
-
England captaincy has come at the right time for hooker George21 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka's state-run bus company to launch luxury service targeting foreign tourists31 minutes ago
-
23 dead in Thai fireworks factory explosion41 minutes ago
-
Kerry says to work on climate after exiting envoy role51 minutes ago
-
People advised to wear masks over air quality drop in Sri Lanka51 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 4th update51 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says 2024 priority is to gain control of the skies1 hour ago
-
Shanghai pier sees record vehicle exports in 20231 hour ago
-
Shanghai pier sees record vehicle exports in 20231 hour ago
-
Fireworks factory explodes in central Thailand, killing at least 171 hour ago
-
Tensions as Comoros opposition demands vote annulment1 hour ago