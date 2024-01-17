Open Menu

At CES Tech Show, Seeking Robots Neither Too Human Nor Too Machine

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 06:10 PM

At CES tech show, seeking robots neither too human nor too machine

With big, expressive eyes, elfin ears and adorable cooing, Miroka and Miroki could be an apparition from your favorite cartoon

Las Vegas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) With big, expressive eyes, elfin ears and adorable cooing, Miroka and Miroki could be an apparition from your favorite cartoon.

But behind their cute facade, these robots are all sensors and engineering, and designed to perform the drudgery of logistical support in hospitals or hotels.

"Why live with ugly machines," says Jerome Monceaux, head of Paris-based start-up Enchanted Tools, who was on hand to present the pair at the CES tech show in Las Vegas last week.

"I could cut their heads off and erase their colors, but I'm not sure you'd want to share your daily life with them," he continues.

A number of start-ups are working on robots that look familiar and help humans, without making them feel uncomfortable or unsafe.

Amazon is currently testing Agility's "Digit", a two-legged android that wouldn't look out of place in Star Wars, to carry plastic bins in its warehouses.

Enchanted Tools has also bet on team-playing robots, designed to relieve staff of repetitive tasks.

But in addition to helping out, Miroki is meant to bring a touch of "wonder" to the workplace.

"It's a way of celebrating something very beautiful in ourselves and avoid becoming machines ourselves," said Monceaux.

His company hopes to produce 100,000 robots over the next 10 years.

Related Topics

Company Las Vegas All From Share

Recent Stories

China calls on Pakistan, Iran to exercise restrain ..

China calls on Pakistan, Iran to exercise restraint

5 minutes ago
 AIOU offers academic programs for international st ..

AIOU offers academic programs for international students

5 minutes ago
 BP picks new CEO following Looney sacking

BP picks new CEO following Looney sacking

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan secures $700m IMF bailout amid economic c ..

Pakistan secures $700m IMF bailout amid economic challenges

24 minutes ago
 PSX stays bearish, loses 170 points

PSX stays bearish, loses 170 points

11 minutes ago
 Austria's inflation slows to 7.8 pct in 2023

Austria's inflation slows to 7.8 pct in 2023

3 minutes ago
FAO, GoS jointly hold Strategic Planning Workshop ..

FAO, GoS jointly hold Strategic Planning Workshop for SWAT project

3 minutes ago
 IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of- ..

IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of-school children

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan expels Iranian ambassador, recalls it's e ..

Pakistan expels Iranian ambassador, recalls it's envoy from Tehran

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Jordan agree to realize significant pote ..

Pakistan, Jordan agree to realize significant potential in all domains of defenc ..

1 hour ago
 Kyrgyzstan army helicopter crash kills one, injure ..

Kyrgyzstan army helicopter crash kills one, injures ten

3 minutes ago
 Secretary Ministry of Defense inaugurates Saddar u ..

Secretary Ministry of Defense inaugurates Saddar underground cabling project

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World