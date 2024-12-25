At Christmas, Pope calls for ‘silence of arms’, says Gaza situation ‘grave’, seeks debt forgiveness

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Pope Francis, in his traditional Christmas message, has called for peace in the middle East, Ukraine and Sudan, as he expressed concern over the “extremely grave” humanitarian situation in besieged Gaza , emphasizing that world leaders forgive the debts “that burden the poorest countries.”

Speaking to the thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City for his Christmas blessing and message, Francis returned to the topic of two military conflicts that have dominated his thoughts — and his public remarks — for many months. His message was distributed around the world.

In Ukraine, he called for “the boldness needed to open the door to negotiation and to gestures of dialogue and encounter, in order to achieve a just and lasting peace.”

And he urged that “the sound of arms be silenced in the Middle East.” His thoughts, he said, were with Christians in the Gaza Strip, “where the humanitarian situation is extremely grave” for all who live there. Francis urged the delivery of aid “to the people worn out by hunger and by war” in Gaza, as well as a cease-fire and the release of the Israeli hostages.

In his message, Francis pleaded for peace and dialogue around the world, citing conflicts including in those in Lebanon, Myanmar, Syria and the Horn of Africa.

He spoke of “the devastating effects of climate change, resulting in the loss of life and the displacement of millions of people.

” He asked that hope touch “the families of thousands of children who are dying from an outbreak of measles in the Democratic Republic of Congo.”

Francis also used his Christmas Day message to address the conflict in the Middle East, calling for “the doors of dialogue and peace [to] be flung open”.

“I think of the Christian communities in Israel and Palestine, particularly in Gaza, where the humanitarian situation is extremely grave,” he said. “May there be a ceasefire, may the hostages be released and aid be given to the people worn out by hunger and by war.”

The conflict has raged for nearly 15 months, while repeated ceasefire efforts have stalled, mainly because of Israel's intransigence.

Gaza’s health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that more than 45,361 Palestinians have been killed since 7 October 2023. Thousands more people are believed to be buried under the rubble and tens of thousands have been wounded.

Francis urged people to “tear down all walls of separation”, citing examples that ranged from the ideologies that “so often mark political life” to physical walls. He called for a “mutually agreed solution” to bring down the border wall that has divided the Mediterranean island of Cyprus since 1974.

“I invite every individual and all people of all nations to have the courage to walk through the door, to become pilgrims of hope, to silence the sounds of arms and overcome divisions,” he said.