At Commonwealth Moot, DPM Dar Highlights Pakistan's Initiatives For Youth Empowerment
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 09:30 AM
APIA (SAMOA) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Oct, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar Thursday calling the youth leadership vital for a resilient and inclusive Commonwealth emphasized Pakistan’s strong commitment to providing platforms that empowered youth to take on leadership roles.
The deputy prime minister, in his remarks at the Commonwealth Intergenerational Dialogue held in Samoa, highlighted initiatives like the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme in Pakistan, which has supported millions of young people in education, employment, and engagement.
DPM Dar outlined Pakistan’s efforts in youth empowerment, including the revision of the Commonwealth Youth Programme Memorandum of Understanding (CYP-MOU) and the launch of the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance (CAYA).
Stating that young people were not only the leaders of tomorrow but were actively contributing to policymaking today, the deputy prime minister commended the contributions of young leaders in climate action and driving digital innovation.
He also urged fellow Commonwealth leaders to embrace the youth as partners in building a stronger, more sustainable future and called for continued intergenerational collaboration to ensure lasting progress for the Commonwealth community.
