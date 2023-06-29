At Current Pace It Would Take Ukraine 117 Years to Retake Lost Territories - Hersh

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh in a new article on Thursday that the sources in the intelligence community that Ukraine's military has not made any significant gains through the Russian defenses in the last ten days and at such a pace it would take Kiev more than 117 years to take back all the lost territories from Russia.

"I have been told that in the past ten days, Ukrainian forces have not fought their way through the Russian defenses in any significant way," Hersh said. "They have recovered only two more square miles of Russian-seized territory. At that pace, one informed official said, waggishly, it would take Zelensky's military 117 years to rid the country of Russian occupation.

"

Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly said that Ukrainian troops are trying to advance in the South Donetsk, Bakhmut, and Zaporizhzhia directions, but without success. On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine lost as many as 259 tanks and 780 armored vehicles since the start of its counter-offensive. A number of Western media also noted the weak results of Kiev's counteroffensive, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted that the progress was "slower than desired."