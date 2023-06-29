Open Menu

At Current Pace It Would Take Ukraine 117 Years To Retake Lost Territories - Hersh

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2023 | 07:30 PM

At Current Pace It Would Take Ukraine 117 Years to Retake Lost Territories - Hersh

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh in a new article on Thursday that the sources in the intelligence community that Ukraine's military has not made any significant gains through the Russian defenses in the last ten days and at such a pace it would take Kiev more than 117 years to take back all the lost territories from Russia.

"I have been told that in the past ten days, Ukrainian forces have not fought their way through the Russian defenses in any significant way," Hersh said. "They have recovered only two more square miles of Russian-seized territory. At that pace, one informed official said, waggishly, it would take Zelensky's military 117 years to rid the country of Russian occupation.

"

Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly said that Ukrainian troops are trying to advance in the South Donetsk, Bakhmut, and Zaporizhzhia directions, but without success. On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine lost as many as 259 tanks and 780 armored vehicles since the start of its counter-offensive. A number of Western media also noted the weak results of Kiev's counteroffensive, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted that the progress was "slower than desired."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vehicles Seymour Progress Vladimir Putin Donetsk Kiev June Media All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

57 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adh ..

Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

1 hour ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wi ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

1 hour ago
 ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 ..

ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 Syrian governorates

1 hour ago
 Gold slides to over 3-month low

Gold slides to over 3-month low

4 hours ago
Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

5 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious ..

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious fervor

5 hours ago
 Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in ..

Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in 2023

5 hours ago
 Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

7 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosy ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosystem to drive climate action d ..

7 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champ ..

Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champion at third round UIM F1H2O W ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World