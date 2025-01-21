At Davos, EU Vows Pragmatism With Trump
Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2025 | 04:30 PM
Davos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) EU chief Ursula von der Leyen declared Tuesday that Europe was ready to negotiate with US President Donald Trump but the bloc will also seek to improve ties with China and other nations as global competition heats up.
Von der Leyen insisted that the United States remains an important partner, taking a conciliatory tone in a speech to the annual meeting of global elites in Davos, Switzerland.
The EU's "first priority will be to engage early, discuss common interests, and be ready to negotiate" with Trump, she said.
"We will be pragmatic, but we will always stand by our principles. To protect our interests and uphold our values," she said.
Trump returned to the White House on Monday, bringing with him fears he will deliver on promises to slap heavy tariffs on China and US allies including Canada and the European Union.
After his inauguration, Trump said he may impose 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico as early as February 1.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting
Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police personnel in Ras Al Khaimah
Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educational awards
Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying 35 tonnes of medical supplies ..
Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes in Fujairah
Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil Sajan go viral on social media
“For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Kareena, lashing out photographers
M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2025
Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhafra
Egypt’s Civil Aviation Minister, UAE delegation discuss boosting cooperation
Fire at ski resort in Türkiye leaves 10 dead, 32 injured
ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative
More Stories From World
-
At Davos, EU vows pragmatism with Trump5 minutes ago
-
6.0-magnitude earthquake shakes Taiwan25 minutes ago
-
Sabalenka survives to set up Melbourne semi with 'emotional' Badosa45 minutes ago
-
Fire at Turkey ski resort hotel kills 10, injures 3245 minutes ago
-
Sabalenka survives to set up Melbourne semi with 'emotional' Badosa55 minutes ago
-
Zverev primed for 'very intense' Australian Open semi-final1 hour ago
-
Musk says critics need 'better dirty tricks' after salute row2 hours ago
-
Trump's climate retreat shines light on green leaders2 hours ago
-
Fire at Turkey ski resort hotel kills 10, injures 323 hours ago
-
Gauff stunned as Djokovic, Alcaraz square up in Melbourne blockbuster3 hours ago
-
Trump signs order to pull US from WHO, citing funding disparities3 hours ago
-
Chelsea beat Wolves to return to Premier League top four3 hours ago