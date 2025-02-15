Open Menu

At IPU Hearing, Pakistan Pushes For Ending Inequities & Biases In Current Trade System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2025 | 10:10 PM

At IPU Hearing, Pakistan pushes for ending inequities & biases in current trade system

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Pakistan has called for key trade reforms that would make markets more efficient, increase efficiency and promote sustainable development.

"We parliamentarians have the responsibility to look after our people by working towards ending poverty and hunger, ensuring healthy lives and quality education, combating climate change and building effective, accountable and inclusive institutions," Muhammad Riaz Fatyana, a member of the Pakistan National Assembly, told the Annual Parliamentary Hearing, a joint initiative of the President of UN General Assembly (UNGA) and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

He said those goals could only be achieved through international trade and export-led growth that ensures a higher level of economic growth.

In this regard, Fatayana proposed the following measures:

-- Reforming the World Trade Organization, an intergovernmental organization that regulates international trade, in particular on dispute settlement, to resolve the Appellate Body crisis in the WTO;

-- Revising Investment agreements to limit the power of Investor-State Dispute Settlement (ISDS) mechanisms and introducing transparency clauses;

-- Scaling down trade barriers, for example, by lobbing for removal of non-tariff barriers imposed on developing countries exports;

Fatyana also highlighted the challenges that developing countries face in pursuing traditional export-led growth, such as market volatility, increasing global competition, and rising protectionism.

To overcome these obstacles, he outlined the following strategies:

-- Support for export diversification by shifting towards value-added exports;

-- Upgrading infrastructure by incorporating climate resilience and building ports, digital networks and logistics hubs;

-- Promoting regional integration, and,

-- Reducing foreign exchange rate pressures by encouraging the barter system and trade in local currencies; and lastly;

In conclusion, Fatyana reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to working with international partners to promote an equitable and sustainable global trade system.

APP/ift

Recent Stories

Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Inf ..

Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Informed Source

30 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Mini ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation

60 minutes ago
 3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Ce ..

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah

3 hours ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race s ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..

3 hours ago
 Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detain ..

Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on ..

PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand

4 hours ago
Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

4 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Clu ..

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club

5 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament

5 hours ago
 Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

5 hours ago
 ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial ..

ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives

5 hours ago
 Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agricul ..

Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture

5 hours ago

More Stories From World