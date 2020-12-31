UrduPoint.com
At Least 1 Civilian Killed, 2 More Injured By Explosion In Kabul - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 10:00 AM

At Least 1 Civilian Killed, 2 More Injured by Explosion in Kabul - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) At least one civilian was killed and two more injured on Thursday by a blast of a magnetic improvised explosive device in the Afghan capital of Kabul, Afghanistan's media reported.

The incident took place in the Chehelsetoon area of Kabul's seventh police district, the Ariana news broadcaster reported citing Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Paramarz.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

Violent clashes and bomb blasts continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the ongoing peace talks between the government and representatives of the Taliban Islamist movement in the Qatari capital of Doha.

