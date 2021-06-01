UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 1 Dead, 20 Injured In Car Bombing In Northern Afghanistan - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 01:54 PM

At Least 1 Dead, 20 Injured in Car Bombing in Northern Afghanistan - Reports

At least one person has been killed and another 20 injured in a car bombing incident in the northern Afghan province of Baghlan, the broadcaster 1TV News reported on Tuesday, citing local police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) At least one person has been killed and another 20 injured in a car bombing incident in the northern Afghan province of Baghlan, the broadcaster 1TV News reported on Tuesday, citing local police.

According to the news outlet, the attack targeted a police headquarters in the district of Baghlan-e-Markazi.

Tolo News reported that the attack resulted in four dead and the district police chief sustaining injuries.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter that the attack was a retaliation for alleged atrocities perpetrated by "the enemy."

Violent clashes and terror attacks continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the ongoing peace talks between the government and representatives of the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Dead Attack Afghanistan Police Twitter Car Baghlan Doha Government

Recent Stories

Tadweer opens licencing for Wood Waste Recovery, R ..

11 minutes ago

PM’s initiatives making Pakistan an investor-fri ..

15 minutes ago

U Microfinance Bank Ltd. and It’s President & CE ..

18 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s largest solar-powered car park compl ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan to ink debt-for-nature swap deals with UK ..

1 minute ago

Th36 unfit buses impounded, plying without fitness ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.