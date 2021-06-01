At Least 1 Dead, 20 Injured in Car Bombing in Northern Afghanistan - Reports

At least one person has been killed and another 20 injured in a car bombing incident in the northern Afghan province of Baghlan, the broadcaster 1TV News reported on Tuesday, citing local police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) At least one person has been killed and another 20 injured in a car bombing incident in the northern Afghan province of Baghlan, the broadcaster 1TV News reported on Tuesday, citing local police.

According to the news outlet, the attack targeted a police headquarters in the district of Baghlan-e-Markazi.

Tolo News reported that the attack resulted in four dead and the district police chief sustaining injuries.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter that the attack was a retaliation for alleged atrocities perpetrated by "the enemy."

Violent clashes and terror attacks continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the ongoing peace talks between the government and representatives of the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha.