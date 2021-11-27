UrduPoint.com

At Least 1 Dead In Gas Explosion In Southern Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 06:12 PM

At Least 1 Dead in Gas Explosion in Southern Ukraine

A woman's body has been discovered at the site of a gas explosion in a five-floor residential building in the Ukrainian city of Nova Odesa, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service (SES) said on Saturday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) A woman's body has been discovered at the site of a gas explosion in a five-floor residential building in the Ukrainian city of Nova Odesa, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service (SES) said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the service announced that the explosion destroyed the building's two floors and injured three people.

Later, the woman's body was found during the debris removal on the fourth floor.

"Currently, SES units, using heavy engineering equipment, continue dismantling the destroyed parts of the building, retrieving the body and searching for two people who are likely trapped," the service said.

The explosion is said to have destroyed two apartments on the fourth floor and another two on the fifth one. Fifty people have been evacuated from the damaged building.

Related Topics

Injured SITE Women Gas From

Recent Stories

Gold prices decline by Rs2400 per tola

Gold prices decline by Rs2400 per tola

1 minute ago
 Australia No 8 Valetini gets three-week ban for Be ..

Australia No 8 Valetini gets three-week ban for Beard tackle

1 minute ago
 7 outlaws held during raid

7 outlaws held during raid

29 minutes ago
 Man killed in road accident

Man killed in road accident

30 minutes ago
 India in command after Patel's five-for against NZ ..

India in command after Patel's five-for against NZ

30 minutes ago
 Seven booked for possessing illegal arms, weapons

Seven booked for possessing illegal arms, weapons

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.