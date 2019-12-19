UrduPoint.com
At Least 1 Dead In Shooting At Senior Living Complex In US State Of Rhode Island - Reports

At Least 1 Dead in Shooting at Senior Living Complex in US State of Rhode Island - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) At least one person has been killed and two others injured in a shooting at an elderly living complex in the US State of Rhode Island, local media reported on Thursday, citing local police and emergency response officials.

Police remain on the scene of the shooting at the Babcock Village apartments in Westerly, Rhode Island, WPRI news reported, citing state Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Kristina Murray.

All Westerly Public Schools were briefly on lockdown before being shut down entirely for the day, the district announced on its Twitter account.

Students were sent home at 1:20 in the afternoon and all after school activities were canceled, it added.

Congressman for Rhode Island's 1st District David Cicilline said on his Twitter account that he was "Closely monitoring the situation in Westerly."

"Keeping the victims and first responders in my thoughts," Cicilline said.

Several local businesses in the area were reportedly on lockdown during the shooting, WPRI reported.

