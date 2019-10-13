UrduPoint.com
At Least 1 Killed, 18 Injured In Collapse Of Hard Rock Hotel Under Construction In US

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) At least one person was killed and 18 others injured by wreckage of the Hard Rock Hotel that is being built in the New Orleans city of the US state of Louisiana, the New Orleans Emergency Medical Services said at a press briefing on Saturday.

"Reports about a collapsed building were received by the New Orleans Fire Department at around 9:12 a.m.

local time [14:12 GMT]," Chief Timothy McConnell said, adding that "there was a major collapse of the upper six to eight floors of the building."

The emergency services confirmed one fatality and three people still missing, while 18 others were reportedly hospitalized with injuries. Search and evacuation operation is underway, McConnell added.

Due to the possibility of a repeat collapse, the emergency services have advised people to stay away from the area.

