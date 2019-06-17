At Least 1 Killed, 7 Injured at Graduation Party Shooting in US Philadelphia - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

At least one person was killed and another seven were injured at a shooting incident during a graduation party in the Southwest Philadelphia neighborhood, local media reported citing police

According to the CBS Philly broadcaster, the incident took place shortly after 10:00 p.

m. local time on Sunday (02:00 GMT on Monday).

The police said that four juveniles aged between 15 and 17 years old and four adults were shot, including the one who died of injuries.

The causes of the shooting and the number of shooters are still unknown. The police are investigating the incident.