At Least 1 Killed, Over 30 Injured in Japan Due to Typhoon Faxai Over Past Day - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) At least one person was killed and 36 were injured over the past 24 hours in Japan as typhoon Faxai makes landfall on the eastern coast of the country, the NHK broadcaster reported on Monday.

According to the broadcaster, a middle-aged woman in Tokyo died as she was hit against a wall by a gust of wind. Injuries were registered in Chiba, Shizuoka, and Kanagawa prefectures, mainly from falling objects.

The authorities evacuated 3,000 people to safe places due to the threat of floods and landslides.

In Chiba Prefecture, heavy rains caused a landslide at dawn.

In the Japanese capital, school classes were canceled on Monday, although the wind has already subsided, traffic is recovering.

The typhoon caused massive flight and train delays. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the maximum wind speed reached 216 kilometers per hour (134 miles per hour). Faxai is now moving northeastward into the Pacific Ocean.