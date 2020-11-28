UrduPoint.com
At Least 1 Missile Fired From Ethiopia's Conflict-torn Tigray State At Eritrea - Reports

Sat 28th November 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) At least one missile has been fired from the northern Ethiopian state of Tigray engulfed in a conflict has been fired at neighboring Eritrea, media reported.

The missile fell on Friday south of the Eritrean capital of Asmara, the Agence France-Presse reported.

Asmara already came under missile fire from Ethiopia's territory on November 14.

The fighting in Ethiopia's north broke out in early November after the Federal government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the ruling party in the Tigray region, of attacking a local military base.

The Ethiopian armed forces have launched an operation in the defiant region. The prime minister's office announced a state of emergency in Tigray for a period of six months. Over 43,000 people have reportedly fled to Sudan over the escalation of tensions.

The TPLF has been in opposition to the incumbent government. In September, it asked the cabinet to hold local elections, which were earlier postponed over COVID-19. After getting a rejection, the party organized elections on its own which the central government never recognized as legitimate.

