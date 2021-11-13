UrduPoint.com

At Least 1 Person Dead, 2 Injured In Kabul Explosion - Taliban

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 07:23 PM

The car explosion in Kabul has killed at least one person and wounded two others, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman of the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities), said on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) The car explosion in Kabul has killed at least one person and wounded two others, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman of the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities), said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, a witness told Sputnik that a bomb had gone off in a car in western Kabul, leaving people injured.

The investigation into the explosion is underway, according to the spokesman.

