At Least 1 Person Dead, 2 Injured in Kabul Explosion - Taliban

The car explosion in Kabul has killed at least one person and wounded two others, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman of the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities), said on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) The car explosion in Kabul has killed at least one person and wounded two others, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman of the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities), said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, a witness told Sputnik that a bomb had gone off in a car in western Kabul, leaving people injured.

The investigation into the explosion is underway, according to the spokesman.