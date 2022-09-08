UrduPoint.com

At Least 1 Person Dies, 2 Sustain Injuries In Powerful Blast In Northern Mexico - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2022 | 04:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) A powerful explosion has destroyed a residential building in the Mexican state of Coahuila, killing at least one agent of the regional prosecutor's office and injuring several others, the Milenio newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the explosion occurred in Saltillo, the capital and largest city of Coahuila. Five agents of the regional prosecutor's office were living in the building - one of them died, and several others sustained injuries.

According to Mexican broadcaster Azteca, the explosion killed at least one agent and injured two more.

The explosion has visibly damaged surrounding residential buildings and has blown out windows in some of them.

The regional authorities and law enforcement agencies have yet to publish any official reports on the accident. Nevertheless, a black mourning ribbon has appeared on the avatar of the regional prosecutor's office on social media.

