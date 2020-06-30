UrduPoint.com
At Least 1 Person Injured In Explosion At Helsinki City Theater - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) At least one person was injured on Monday in an explosion that hit Helsinki City Theater located in the Finnish capital city, media reported, citing the local police.

According to the Yle News outlet, there is no indication that the blast was deliberate.

The local police and rescue services arrived at the site, while journalists have been denied access to the building.

The theater's technical director, Atti Rehtijarvi, told the news outlet that there were about 100 people in the building at the time of explosion, as regular maintenance was being carried out in there as part of preparations for the next season.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident, the media stated.

