UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 1 Person Killed, 15 Injured In Bus Accident In West Azerbaijan - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 12:40 PM

At Least 1 Person Killed, 15 Injured in Bus Accident in West Azerbaijan - Health Ministry

One person was killed and 15 were injured on Saturday as a result of a bus colliding with a truck in the Shamkir District in western Azerbaijan, the country's Health Ministry told Sputnik

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) One person was killed and 15 were injured on Saturday as a result of a bus colliding with a truck in the Shamkir District in western Azerbaijan, the country's Health Ministry told Sputnik.

"One passenger of the bus was killed immediately and 15 others who were injured in the incident have been transferred to the Shamkir District Hospital," the ministry said.

The ministry added that several of the people who were transferred to the hospital have been released. As of 08:20 a.m. local time (04:20 GMT), two men and four women remain hospitalized. One of the men is in coma.

Related Topics

Injured Azerbaijan Women

Recent Stories

PITB, ITU Celebrate Defence Day and March for “F ..

15 minutes ago

Dr Firdous condoles death of cricketer Abdul Qadir ..

8 minutes ago

North Korean leader berates officials over typhoon ..

9 minutes ago

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad ..

9 minutes ago

Air Force Day reminder of bravery of Shaheens: Dr ..

9 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi urges EU to ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.