At Least 1 Person Killed, 15 Injured in Bus Accident in West Azerbaijan - Health Ministry

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) One person was killed and 15 were injured on Saturday as a result of a bus colliding with a truck in the Shamkir District in western Azerbaijan, the country's Health Ministry told Sputnik.

"One passenger of the bus was killed immediately and 15 others who were injured in the incident have been transferred to the Shamkir District Hospital," the ministry said.

The ministry added that several of the people who were transferred to the hospital have been released. As of 08:20 a.m. local time (04:20 GMT), two men and four women remain hospitalized. One of the men is in coma.