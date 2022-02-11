UrduPoint.com

At Least 1 Person Killed, 15 Injured In Explosion Near Afghanistan's Mosque - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2022 | 05:20 PM

At Least 1 Person Killed, 15 Injured in Explosion Near Afghanistan's Mosque - Reports

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) An explosion that erupted at a mosque in the Afghan city of Qala-e-Naw in north-western province Badghis killed at least one person and injured 15 others, Afghan broadcaster TOLOnews reported on Friday, citing local authorities.

The explosive device, planted near the entrance to the mosque, detonated when visitors were coming out of the building.

Since taking power in the country, the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) has been battling the local chapter of the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia), which is believed to be behind the majority of terrorist attacks and bomb explosions in Afghanistan. According to the Taliban, the IS presence in the country is small and the movement has been working to eradicate the group.

