At Least 1 Person Killed, 8 Injured In Car Crash In Russia's Siberia - Emergency Services

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 08:50 AM

At Least 1 Person Killed, 8 Injured in Car Crash in Russia's Siberia - Emergency Services

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) One person was killed and eight were injured in a car crash in Russia's Novosibirsk Region, local emergency services told Sputnik.

"[Eight] people were injured as a result of a minibus crashing, one person was killed," a representative from the agency said.

The regional office of Russia's Interior Ministry said that the Honda minibus crashed when it drove off of the highway into a ditch. The accident occurred on Sunday night.

An investigation team is working at the scene of the incident to determine the causes of the crash.

