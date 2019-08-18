At Least 1 Person Killed in Cessna Place Crash in Upstate New York - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) At least one person was killed and one person received injuries as a result of a small Cessna 303 plane, carrying three people in total, crashing into a house in New York state, media reported, citing local authorities.

On Saturday, NBS New York reported, citing the US Federal Aviation Administration, that a plane crashed into a house located in the state's Dutchess County at 4:29 p.m. (20:29 GMT).

According to the authorities, as cited by the same news outlet, three men, one of which was killed, were on board the Cessna at the time of the accident. In addition, a 21-year-old woman, who was inside of the house that the place crashed into, received life-threatening injuries from the incident.

A man, who was also inside of the house, remains missing following the accident.