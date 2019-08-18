UrduPoint.com
At Least 1 Person Killed In Flash Flood In Turkey's Istanbul - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 08:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) At least one person was killed as a result of a flash flood in Turkey's Istanbul, local media reported.

According to the NTV broadcaster, a man, believed to be homeless, drowned in the city's Unkapi neighborhood as a result of heavy rains in the region.

The heavy rainfall, which started earlier on Saturday, disrupted ferry services and road traffic throughout the city.

