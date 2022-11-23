At Least 1 Person Killed in Jerusalem Explosions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) At least one person was killed as a result of explosions near the Central Bus Station in Jerusalem on Wednesday morning, The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported.

Earlier in the day, an explosion occurred near the bus stop, with another one hitting a bus there shortly after.

According to Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, 18 people were injured, with two in critical condition. The Israeli police have been studying different versions of the causes of the explosion, including a terrorist act.

An Israeli police representative told Sputnik that both explosions were possibly connected.