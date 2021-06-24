At Least 1 Person Killed In Partial Collapse Of Multi-Storey Building In Florida- Reports
Thu 24th June 2021 | 02:40 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) At least one person died in a partial collapse of a multi-storey building in the US state of Florida, CBS reported.
The number of injured people reached nine.
According to the CBS, a child was rescued from the rubble.
Over 80 rescue teams were sent to the site of the collapse of the condominium building in Florida's city of Surfside.