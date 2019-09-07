UrduPoint.com
At Least 1 Person Killed In South Korea Due To Wind Gusts From Typhoon Lingling - Reports

Sat 07th September 2019 | 02:27 PM

At least one person was killed on Saturday in South Korea following Typhoon Lingling making landfall in the country earlier in the day, media reported, citing rescue officials

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) At least one person was killed on Saturday in South Korea following Typhoon Lingling making landfall in the country earlier in the day, media reported, citing rescue officials.

Typhoon Lingling has been pummeling South Korea's western and southern regions since early Saturday morning.

It is expected to continue moving north to reach North Korea later on Saturday, according to the Korea Meteorological Association.

According to the Yonhap news agency, a woman in her 70s was killed in Boryeong, some 90 miles southwest of Seoul, when she was knocked over by strong winds.

Hundreds of other minor incidents, such as the uprooting of trees, have been reported throughout the country, as 89 miles per hour wind gusts have been recorded.

Nearly 300 flights have been canceled in South Korea so far.

