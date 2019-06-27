UrduPoint.com
At Least 1 Police Officer Killed In Double Bombing In Tunisia's Capital - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 33 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 05:04 PM

At least one police officer was killed in one of the two explosions that took place on Thursday in central Tunis, Tunisia's capital, local media reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) At least one police officer was killed in one of the two explosions that took place on Thursday in central Tunis, Tunisia's capital, local media reported.

Earlier in the day, Sky News Arabia reported that at least four people, including security forces, where injured in the first blast in central Tunis near the French people.

Soon after the news outlet reported another blast in the parking lot of Tunisia's counterterrorism agency, which it said may have killed police officers and tourists.

According to the Al-Hadath news agency, both of the explosions were supposedly set of by suicide bombers.

