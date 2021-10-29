(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At least one protester was killed in clashes in northern Khartoum Thursday, medics said, as demonstrations continue against a military coup earlier this week

A doctor's committee linked to the protest movement accused "forces from the Janjaweed and putschist military council" of being behind the killing.

The Janjaweed militia was accused by rights groups of widespread rights abuses in Sudan's Darfur conflict, before it was integrated into the ranks of the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group that has long been part of Sudan's security establishment.