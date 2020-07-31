At least 1 US Marine Dead, 8 Missing After 'Mishap' off California Coast - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) At least one US Marine has died and another eight are missing following an accident involving an amphibious assault vehicle (AAV) off the coast of California, the I Marine Expeditionary Force said in a statement via Twitter on Friday.

"1 Marine has died, 8 service members remain missing and 2 were injured after an AAV mishap July 30 off the coast of Southern California," the statement said. Search and rescue efforts are still underway with support from the Navy and Coast Guard.

"

All of the soldiers are assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) based at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, the statement said.

Commanding officer of the force Col. Christopher Bronzi offered sympathies to the victims' families and stressed that the search is ongoing.

The accident took place during a routine training exercise alongside the 5th MEU and Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, the statement said.