At least 10 Civilians Killed in Armed Attacks in Eastern DR Congo - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) At least 10 civilians have been killed in two armed attacks by militants of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) radical group in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), local media reported on Monday.

According to the Actualite newspaper, on Sunday evening, militants conducted two simultaneous attacks in two districts of Mbo, a settlement located 12 miles north of Beni in the North Kivu province.

The first attack left nine people killed, including five women. At least one person was killed in the second attack.

In addition, the attackers set two houses on fire, took away livestock and took more than ten people hostage, the publication said.

DR Congo has long been fighting the ADF, which was formed in western Uganda to oppose the government and eventually expanded its activities into the neighboring state. The group is considered to be a terrorist organization in Uganda and is believed to be responsible for frequent outbreaks of violence in both Uganda and DR Congo.

In 2017, the ADF pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).