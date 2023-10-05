Open Menu

At Least 10 Dead, 82 Missing In India Glacial Lake Burst

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2023 | 10:50 AM

At least 10 dead, 82 missing in India glacial lake burst

Guwahati, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The death toll from a devastating glacial lake burst that triggered a torrential flash flood in India has risen to at least 10 people, with 82 others still missing, according to officials.

"Flood waters have caused havoc in four districts of the state sweeping away people, roads, bridges," Himanshu Tiwari, an Indian Army spokesman told AFP on Thursday, speaking a day after the wall of water poured down the mountainous valley in northeast Sikkim state.

Authorities said roads had been "severely" damaged and that 14 bridges had been washed away.

"Ten bodies have been recovered so far, and 82 people are missing, including army personnel," Sikkim state chief secretary Vijay Bhushan Pathak told reporters late Wednesday.

Among the missing are 22 soldiers, the army said.

One soldier was rescued.

The water surge was caused by a burst of the high-altitude Lhonak Lake -- which sits at the base of a glacier in peaks surrounding the world's third-highest mountain, Kangchenjunga.

Violent flooding from glacier lakes dammed by loose rock has become more frequent as global temperatures rise and ice melts.

A wall of water powered downstream, adding to a river already swollen by monsoon rains, damaging a dam and sweeping houses and bridges in its path and causing "serious destruction", the Sikkim state government said.

Lhonak Lake had shrunk by nearly two-thirds in size overnight, an area roughly equivalent to about 150 football pitches (105 hectares), satellite photographs released by the Indian Space Research Organisation showed.

Related Topics

India Football World Army Flood Water Dam From Government Rains

Recent Stories

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off in Indi ..

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off in India today

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE Vice President sends written letter to Prime M ..

UAE Vice President sends written letter to Prime Minister of Qatar which include ..

9 hours ago
 UAE team of Disaster Victim Identification contrib ..

UAE team of Disaster Victim Identification contribute to locating 181 missing v ..

11 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2023

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2023

11 hours ago
ECP to have all required support, security for hol ..

ECP to have all required support, security for holding next elections: Bugti

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2023

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2023

12 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns firing incident at Bab- ..

Interior Minister condemns firing incident at Bab-e-Dosti from Afghan side

12 hours ago
 AC starts crack down on professional beggars, doze ..

AC starts crack down on professional beggars, dozens arrested in massive operati ..

12 hours ago
 Former world MotoGP champion Marc Marquez leaving ..

Former world MotoGP champion Marc Marquez leaving Honda

12 hours ago
 Commerce Minister terms GCC-Pakistan FTA as breakt ..

Commerce Minister terms GCC-Pakistan FTA as breakthrough for trade

12 hours ago

More Stories From World