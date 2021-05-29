UrduPoint.com
At Least 10 Dead In Anti-govt Protests In Cali, Colombia: Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 09:06 PM

At least 10 dead in anti-govt protests in Cali, Colombia: authorities

At least 10 people died Friday in the city of Cali amid anti-government protests which started a month ago in Colombia and have met a harsh response from authorities

Bogota, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :At least 10 people died Friday in the city of Cali amid anti-government protests which started a month ago in Colombia and have met a harsh response from authorities.

"Ten people" are dead, "this is the toll we have this morning" in events linked to the demonstrations, Cali's security secretary Carlos Rojas told Caracol radio. Police said eight of the 10 were shot dead.

