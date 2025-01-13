Open Menu

At Least 10 Dead In Brazil Landslides

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2025 | 10:30 AM

At least 10 dead in Brazil landslides

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Landslides caused by torrential rains in southeast Brazil have left at least 10 people dead, rescue services in Minas Gerais state said Sunday.

Nine people died in the city of Ipatinga, where 80 millimeters (3.1 inches) of rain fell in the space of one hour on Saturday night, the mayor's office said.

Firefighters pulled the body of an eight-year-old boy from the rubble of a house destroyed by a landslide.

Another landslide swept away everything in its path along a street on the side of a hill in the city's Bethania neighborhood.

AFP images from the scene showed rubble from the houses poking up from the mud.

As of Sunday evening, one person from the area remained missing, though four members of the person's family were rescued.

A body was also found in the nearby town of Santana do Paraiso.

Minas Gerais state governor Romeu Zema sent a message of "solidarity with the victims" in a statement on social media.

Latin America's biggest country has been rocked by several extreme weather events over the past year.

Massive floods caused by days of record-breaking rain killed more than 180 people in the south of the country in April and May.

Brazil also suffered a historic drought linked to climate change, laying the ground for the worst wildfires in 17 years, which consumed vast chunks of the Amazon rainforest.

Related Topics

Dead Weather Governor Social Media Drought Died Ipatinga Paraiso Minas Brazil April May Sunday Family From Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2025

2 hours ago
 High-Level UAE delegation arrives in Lebanon to re ..

High-Level UAE delegation arrives in Lebanon to reopen Embassy in Beirut

9 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on military site in ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on military site in Benin

10 hours ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit: AI’s transformative ..

1 Billion Followers Summit: AI’s transformative role in content creation highl ..

11 hours ago
 TikTok showcases creative tools, success strategie ..

TikTok showcases creative tools, success strategies at 1 Billion Followers Summi ..

11 hours ago
NASA, IMF share strategies to engage younger gener ..

NASA, IMF share strategies to engage younger generations at 1 Billion Followers ..

11 hours ago
 Managing Director of X: UAE at forefront of innova ..

Managing Director of X: UAE at forefront of innovation

11 hours ago
 UAE reaffirms commitment to Global Energy Transiti ..

UAE reaffirms commitment to Global Energy Transition at 15th IRENA Assembly

11 hours ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit: Experts explore transf ..

1 Billion Followers Summit: Experts explore transforming passion for gaming into ..

12 hours ago
 Robust growth in industrial sector financing fuels ..

Robust growth in industrial sector financing fuels economic diversification in U ..

12 hours ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed: Digital media drives future of s ..

Abdulla Al Hamed: Digital media drives future of societies, demands readiness fo ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World