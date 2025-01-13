At Least 10 Dead In Brazil Landslides
Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2025 | 10:30 AM
Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Landslides caused by torrential rains in southeast Brazil have left at least 10 people dead, rescue services in Minas Gerais state said Sunday.
Nine people died in the city of Ipatinga, where 80 millimeters (3.1 inches) of rain fell in the space of one hour on Saturday night, the mayor's office said.
Firefighters pulled the body of an eight-year-old boy from the rubble of a house destroyed by a landslide.
Another landslide swept away everything in its path along a street on the side of a hill in the city's Bethania neighborhood.
AFP images from the scene showed rubble from the houses poking up from the mud.
As of Sunday evening, one person from the area remained missing, though four members of the person's family were rescued.
A body was also found in the nearby town of Santana do Paraiso.
Minas Gerais state governor Romeu Zema sent a message of "solidarity with the victims" in a statement on social media.
Latin America's biggest country has been rocked by several extreme weather events over the past year.
Massive floods caused by days of record-breaking rain killed more than 180 people in the south of the country in April and May.
Brazil also suffered a historic drought linked to climate change, laying the ground for the worst wildfires in 17 years, which consumed vast chunks of the Amazon rainforest.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2025
High-Level UAE delegation arrives in Lebanon to reopen Embassy in Beirut
UAE condemns terrorist attack on military site in Benin
1 Billion Followers Summit: AI’s transformative role in content creation highl ..
TikTok showcases creative tools, success strategies at 1 Billion Followers Summi ..
NASA, IMF share strategies to engage younger generations at 1 Billion Followers ..
Managing Director of X: UAE at forefront of innovation
UAE reaffirms commitment to Global Energy Transition at 15th IRENA Assembly
1 Billion Followers Summit: Experts explore transforming passion for gaming into ..
Robust growth in industrial sector financing fuels economic diversification in U ..
Abdulla Al Hamed: Digital media drives future of societies, demands readiness fo ..
More Stories From World
-
At least 10 dead in Brazil landslides5 minutes ago
-
Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises, with dangerous winds incoming15 minutes ago
-
'It sucks': Tsitsipas first big name to fall at Australian Open1 hour ago
-
Strong winds return to whip up Los Angeles fires1 hour ago
-
Croatia populist president re-elected in landslide2 hours ago
-
Gauff off to a flyer before Djokovic, Sinner begin Open quests2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results2 hours ago
-
Over a million children in Gaza face mental health crisis amid Israeli attacks: UNICEF3 hours ago
-
'Disaster' as roadbook error causes chaos at Dakar Rally8 hours ago
-
Clement calls for unity as Rangers fans walkout during win8 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st update9 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table9 hours ago