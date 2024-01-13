Open Menu

At Least 10 Dead In China Mining Accident: State Media

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) At least 10 people were killed and six are missing after an accident at a coal mine in central China's Henan Province, state media said Saturday.

The accident, a likely coal and gas explosion described as an "outburst", happened around 2:55 pm (0655 GMT) on Friday in Pingdingshan, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Search and rescue efforts were continuing, CCTV said.

State news agency Xinhua said 425 people were working underground when the blast took place.

Those in charge of the mine have been taken into custody by authorities, Xinhua said.

Mining safety in China has improved in recent decades, as has media coverage of major incidents, many of which were once overlooked.

However, accidents are still common in an industry with a poor safety record and where regulations are not necessarily enforced.

In 2022, 245 people died in 168 accidents, according to official figures.

Last month, 12 people were killed and 13 injured in a mining accident on the outskirts of Jixi city in northeastern Heilongjiang province.

Eleven people were killed in November in an accident at another coal mine in the same province.

And in September, at least 16 people were killed in a coal mine fire in southwest China's Guizhou province.

