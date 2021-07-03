At Least 10 Dead in Suicide Bombing at Mogadishu Cafe - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) At least 10 people died in a blast that ripped through a cafe in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu on Friday afternoon, the Somali Guardian news website reported.

A suicide bomber detonated his explosives just days after Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble agreed the schedule of legislative and presidential elections with regional leaders.

Roble blamed the deadly attack on Al-Shabaab, an Islamist militant group linked to al-Qaeda (banned in Russia). Insurgents have been operating in parts of eastern Africa for years.