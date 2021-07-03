UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 10 Dead In Suicide Bombing At Mogadishu Cafe - Reports

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 01:50 AM

At Least 10 Dead in Suicide Bombing at Mogadishu Cafe - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) At least 10 people died in a blast that ripped through a cafe in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu on Friday afternoon, the Somali Guardian news website reported.

A suicide bomber detonated his explosives just days after Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble agreed the schedule of legislative and presidential elections with regional leaders.

Roble blamed the deadly attack on Al-Shabaab, an Islamist militant group linked to al-Qaeda (banned in Russia). Insurgents have been operating in parts of eastern Africa for years.

Related Topics

Africa Attack Prime Minister Russia Died Suicide Mogadishu

Recent Stories

Govt committed to settle down matters amicably: Al ..

47 minutes ago

2 killed, 1 injured in road accident at Western By ..

48 minutes ago

Putin Informs Macron About Results of US-Russia Su ..

48 minutes ago

'Secret Satellite' Launched From ISS Turns Out to ..

48 minutes ago

Suicide bomber kills four, wounds eight in Mogadis ..

48 minutes ago

Plant-based dinners 'can cut heart disease risk

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.