UrduPoint.com

At Least 10 Dead, Over Dozen Injured In Stabbing Attacks In Canada's Saskatchewan - Police

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2022 | 03:50 AM

At Least 10 Dead, Over Dozen Injured in Stabbing Attacks in Canada's Saskatchewan - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) At least ten people were killed and over a dozen others were injured in multiple stabbing attacks that occurred in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan on Sunday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said.

"At this point in our investigation we have located ten deceased individuals in 13 locations in the community of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan. Several additional victims have been injured, 15 of which at this point have been transported to various hospitals," RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said at a press conference on Sunday afternoon.

There may be additional injured individuals, Blackmore specified.

According to RCMP, "multiple calls" were received starting 5:40 a.m. local time (11:40 GMT) on Sunday reporting stabbings at different locations in Saskatchewan.

The stabbings were committed by two male suspects, who were traveling in a vehicle. The suspects remain at large.

"Some victims were believed to have been attacked randomly," Blackmore said.

Related Topics

Injured Police Vehicle Male May Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

18 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

19 hours ago
 Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

1 day ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

1 day ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

1 day ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.