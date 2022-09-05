WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) At least ten people were killed and over a dozen others were injured in multiple stabbing attacks that occurred in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan on Sunday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said.

"At this point in our investigation we have located ten deceased individuals in 13 locations in the community of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan. Several additional victims have been injured, 15 of which at this point have been transported to various hospitals," RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said at a press conference on Sunday afternoon.

There may be additional injured individuals, Blackmore specified.

According to RCMP, "multiple calls" were received starting 5:40 a.m. local time (11:40 GMT) on Sunday reporting stabbings at different locations in Saskatchewan.

The stabbings were committed by two male suspects, who were traveling in a vehicle. The suspects remain at large.

"Some victims were believed to have been attacked randomly," Blackmore said.